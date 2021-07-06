AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Financial Analysis

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $26.93, suggesting a potential upside of 24.42%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 6.36 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

