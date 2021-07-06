Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $577.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.00 million and the highest is $580.64 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $471.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

AMG stock opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

