Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 184.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.90% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $56,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.