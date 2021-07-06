AGAr (AGAR) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $270.97 or 0.00795362 BTC on exchanges. AGAr has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $273.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AGAr has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.