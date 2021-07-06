AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,154 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $539.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $541.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.