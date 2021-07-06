AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,613 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

