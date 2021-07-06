Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

