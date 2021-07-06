AI Doctor (AIDOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $39,064.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00929120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045038 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.