Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.86. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 80,510 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.81. The company has a market cap of C$443.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34. The company has a current ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

