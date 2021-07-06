Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $244.86 and a one year high of $327.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

