Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $244.86 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

