Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $618,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,298,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

