Akash Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $233.44 million and $1.36 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00010177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00166474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.63 or 0.99907717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00970288 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.