Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 17,500 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.