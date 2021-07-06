Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

