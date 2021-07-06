Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $108,941.44 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44.

ALRM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $86.59. 149,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,598. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.