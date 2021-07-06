Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 219.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 89,635 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

