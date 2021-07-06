Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

ALEC traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,200. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,375.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,219. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Alector by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alector by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alector by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alector by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

