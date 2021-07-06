Aleph.im Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and $241,322.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00995912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.35 or 0.08817628 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,395,016 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

