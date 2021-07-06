Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

