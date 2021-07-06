Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $444.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.03 million to $465.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $343.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.