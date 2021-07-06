Algorand Market Cap Reaches $2.83 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and $88.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00280064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.35 or 0.03113619 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,589,414,248 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,402,160 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

