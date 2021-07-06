Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $282.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $285.00. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.47.

BABA stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,542. The company has a market capitalization of $571.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

