Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $624.17 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.63 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.