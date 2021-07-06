Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.10

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and traded as high as $38.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.