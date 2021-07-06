Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.53

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 62414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

