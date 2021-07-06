Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 1,133,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

