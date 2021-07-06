Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 1,133,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.
Several analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
