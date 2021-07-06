Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$45.42, with a volume of 70,721 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

