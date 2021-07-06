Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 315.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

