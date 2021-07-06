Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Sells $166,650.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,559. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

