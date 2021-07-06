Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $27.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.