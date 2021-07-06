Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $58.81 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,788 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.32. 397,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,458. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

