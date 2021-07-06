Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.65 or 0.99868624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00948393 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

