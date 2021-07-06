Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 265.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,350 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.90 on Tuesday, reaching $2,586.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,576.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,433.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

