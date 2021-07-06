Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,583.34. 37,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

