Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $2,506.43. 45,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,372.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

