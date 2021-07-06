Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,496.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,508.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,372.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

