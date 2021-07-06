Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 161,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.