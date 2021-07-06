Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $274,623,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

