Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $51.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.26 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $207.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ASPS opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.