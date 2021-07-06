Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $107.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,618.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

