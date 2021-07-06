Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded up $115.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3,626.18. 241,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,330.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.