Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0274

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $5.44 million and $480,325.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 743,400,639 coins and its circulating supply is 198,217,334 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

