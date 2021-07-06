Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392,137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Amdocs worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

