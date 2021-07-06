América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

AMOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473. América Móvil has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

