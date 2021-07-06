América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. América Móvil has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,781. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

