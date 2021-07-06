American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

