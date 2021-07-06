American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,320,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,708,000 after purchasing an additional 94,377 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $39.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

