American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214,781 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $290,331,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $77,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 304.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,061,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 799,510 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

