American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 14,664 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMSC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 224,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 280.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

